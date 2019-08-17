|
Virginia "Ginny" O'Shea
Appleton - Ginny O'Shea, age 85, passed away at her Appleton home on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. She was born in Chicago on January 14, 1934, daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Pearson) Blakemore. On January 15, 1952, she married Tom O'Shea in Missouri; Tom preceded her in death in 2014.
Following a decade in the real estate business, Ginny enjoyed many years spending time with her friends and family at the lake.
Ginny is survived by her six loving children: Kathy (Nick) Baum of Grand Chute, Karen (Ken) Look of Grand Chute, Kevin (Tina) O'Shea of Appleton, Maureen (Tom) Sternhagen of Grand Chute, Theresa (Steve) DeWitt of Greenville; and Steve (Amy) O'Shea of Cedarburg. There are fourteen grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren. Ginny was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Tom.
The funeral liturgy for Virginia will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, located at 500 W. Marquette Street in Appleton, with Fr. Jim Jugenheimer officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Friday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the many people and caregivers who made Ginny's last weeks and months more comfortable. They include the staff of ThedaCare At Home Hospice, Right At Home, and her family friends and neighbors at Ridgeview. Our family will never forget your kindness.
In lieu of flowers, a contributions may be directed to ThedaCare At Home Hospice.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019