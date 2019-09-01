|
|
Virginia "Virgie" Pozolinski
Menasha - Virginia "Virgie" Pozolinski, age 96, of Menasha, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Gardens of Fountain Way Assisted Living on Thursday, August 29, 2019. The Funeral mass for Virgie will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 528 Second St., Menasha, with Fr. Paul Paider officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the mass. A full obituary will follow in an upcoming edition of the paper.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 1, 2019