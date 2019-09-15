|
|
Virginia Roggenbauer
Waupaca - Of Waupaca, age 79, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019. She was born in Marshfield on November 12, 1939 to the late Arthur and Lucille (Beels) Schultz. Virginia was a member of Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church. She enjoyed reading, feeding the birds, knitting and growing and caring for her potted plants.
She will be sadly missed by her children: Rick (Jill) Roggenbauer of Sun Prairie; Doug Roggenbauer of Waupaca; Linda (Scott) Collatz of Merrill and Scott Roggenbauer of Appleton; siblings: Gordon (Dorothy) Schultz; Dick (Ricka) Schultz; Dale (Bev) Schultz; Judy Koch, Debbie Welch; 9 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Dawn.
The Memorial Service will be on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Victory Church, E3443 S. Apple Tree Lane, Waupaca. The visitation will be on Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Badger Cemetery.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 15, 2019