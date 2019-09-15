Services
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Victory Church
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Victory Church
E3443 S. Apple Tree Lane
Waupaca, WI
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Roggenbauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Roggenbauer


1939 - 2019
Virginia Roggenbauer Obituary
Virginia Roggenbauer

Waupaca - Of Waupaca, age 79, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019. She was born in Marshfield on November 12, 1939 to the late Arthur and Lucille (Beels) Schultz. Virginia was a member of Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church. She enjoyed reading, feeding the birds, knitting and growing and caring for her potted plants.

She will be sadly missed by her children: Rick (Jill) Roggenbauer of Sun Prairie; Doug Roggenbauer of Waupaca; Linda (Scott) Collatz of Merrill and Scott Roggenbauer of Appleton; siblings: Gordon (Dorothy) Schultz; Dick (Ricka) Schultz; Dale (Bev) Schultz; Judy Koch, Debbie Welch; 9 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Dawn.

The Memorial Service will be on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Victory Church, E3443 S. Apple Tree Lane, Waupaca. The visitation will be on Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Badger Cemetery.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 15, 2019
