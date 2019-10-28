|
|
Vivian Loritz
Seymour - Vivian A. (Zander) Loritz, Age 94, of Seymour, was born to eternal life on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Saint Mary's Hospital in Green Bay. She was born June 12, 1925, daughter of the late Oscar and Viola Zander. She grew up in Fremont, Wisconsin and on July 1, 1944, she was married to Anton "Tony" Loritz.
Throughout her life she worked at many different places in Seymour: The Seymour Police Dept., Seymour Hotel and Melcherts May Fair.
Vivian enjoyed and had a great love for cats and squirrels. In the summer, she loved her flowers. She was a beautiful person inside and out. Her family truly enjoyed Christmas Day at her home, her dinner was fantastic- the best ever!
She is survived by her son, Dennis Loritz, Seymour; her daughter, Loradon (Calvin) Fischer, Menasha; son-in-law, Dave Werner, Green Bay; her sister, Ramona Maleport, Green Bay; grandchildren: Brian Fischer, Menasha; Amy Jacobs (friend, Dave Evans) Menasha; Kerri (Scott Calmes), Menasha, Tony (Mindy) Fischer, Menasha; Stacey (Sheila) Werner, Sheboygan; Vicky (Korey) Heimke, Abrams; Jodie (Roger) Polifka, Oneida; great-grandchildren: Brandt Fischer, Lillianna Vivian Fischer, Austin Jacobs, Jaidin Evans, Seth Calmes, Kennedi Calmes, Kassadi Calmes, Jacy Eggert, Kaley Fischer, Jase Fischer, Phillip Koch, Marcel Heimke, Shawna Heimke, Mason Heimke, Maximas Polifka; nieces and nephews.
Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, Anton Loritz; her daughter, Maxine Werner; her parents, Oscar and Viola Zander; her brother, Victor Zander; mother and father-in-law, William and Theresa Herbst.
Friends may call at St. John Catholic Church, Seymour on Thursday, October 31, 2019, from 9:30 am until the funeral mass at 11:00 am with Father Sengole Arockia Dass, O. Praem and Deacon Rich Matuszak officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed to Vivian's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour is assisting the family with arrangements.
Special thanks to the 5th Floor doctors, nurses, and staff at St. Mary's for the wonderful care you gave to Vivian.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019