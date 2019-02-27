|
Vivian M. Koehn (Van Dyke)
Sheboygan - Vivian M. Koehn (Van Dyke), formerly of Appleton, Wisconsin, died at her residence at The Shores of Sheboygan on Friday morning, February 22, 2019. Vivian was born on September 16, 1923, to John and Hulda (Radies) Van Dyke and grew up in Little Chute, Wisconsin. She attended Kimberly High School. In July 1950 she married her high school sweetheart, James J. Koehn, and they enjoyed fifty-two wonderful years together.
As a young woman, Vivian was one of the first women to be nominated as a member of the Little Chute Community Band. She also served as drum majorette and taught twirling lessons. Vivian worked for a short time in the research department of Kimberly Clark Corporation, and also taught Sunday School. Later in life Vivian took up running and had great success, setting records and winning many state and national awards (including gold medals at the National Senior Olympics).
Her greatest joy in life, however, was her family. She adored her husband, children, and grandchildren and wanted nothing more than to just spend time with them. She delighted in their accomplishments and was so very proud of them.
Vivian is survived by her daughter Candice (Steven) Griffith, son James (Bettina) Koehn II, grandchildren Nathan Griffith, Matthew Griffith, Brooke Koehn, Dylan Koehn, and Brad Koehn, and great-grandchildren Eli and Miles Koehn. She was preceded in death by her husband James Koehn, her son Kimet James Koehn, her parents, brothers Harold (Helen) Van Dyke and Laverne (Nancy) Van Dyke, and her sisters Phyllis (Miles) McClone and June (Gene) Josephs.
Vivian had a very kind, loving heart and always was pleasant, gracious and caring to all she knew. She will be deeply missed.
The family is grateful to the staff of The Shores of Sheboygan and Terrace Place, who were so kind to and took such good care of Vivian. She was always so appreciative of all you did.
Vivian's life will be celebrated in a private graveside service. She will be laid to rest at Wildwood Cemetery next to her husband Jim, united once again. Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to send email condolences.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 27, 2019