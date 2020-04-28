Services
Wallace "Wally" Lasonde


1946 - 2020
Wallace "Wally" Lasonde Obituary
Wallace "Wally" Lasonde

Little Chute - Wallace "Wally" Lasonde, age 73 of Little Chute, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday April 25th. Wally was born in Springfield Massachusetts on June 4th 1946, son of the late Albert and Alice (Wells) Lasonde.

Wally recently retired from Alsip Mini Mill, Alsip Illinois. He was known throughout the area and beyond as a leader in the paper industry. He was especially proud of his Professional Engineering degree and thoroughly enjoyed his work. Wally earned his engineering degree from Western New England College.

Wally was an exceptional and avid golfer who looked forward to the golfing season opening up and spending time with family and reuniting with old friends.

Wally is survived by his wife Kathryn "Kaye" (Adams/Strasser) Lasonde, three children, Meredith (George) Raab and their children, Noah and Grace, Carrie (Andy) Rutkowski and their children, Ava and Ryan, son Matthew (Stacy) Lasonde and their children, Liam, Perrin, Kenna Joy, Macy Jayne, Donald (Lisa) Adams, Diana (Jerry) Blatz, Daniel (Jayette) Adams, Debra (Allen) Stayer, Dean (The late Deb) Adams, Dawn (Larry) Kwick, and Daryl (Gail) Adams, as well as 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren, one sister, Janis (David) Ruggierra as well as other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Albert and mother, Alice as well as a brother, Robert "Bobby" Lasonde.

Due to current circumstances, a celebration of Wally's life will be held at a later date. Wichmann Funeral Homes, Fargo Funeral Home location of Kaukauna is serving the family. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.

Wally will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020
