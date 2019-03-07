|
Wally "Gator" Giles
Appleton - Wally Giles, age 66 of Appleton, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019, surrounded by love. Wally was born in Watertown, Wisconsin on September 20, 1952, son of the late Walter and Doris (Hintz) Giles. He graduated from Menasha High in 1970 and earned an Associate Degree in Mechanical Design from Fox Valley Technical College. On May 30, 1992, he married Debbie Schroeder and together they shared 26 years together, along with their "fur children."
A mechanic at heart, Wally worked 25 years at Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton building fire trucks and holding a variety positions, but he worked the longest as an electrician until he retired in 2014. His proudest accomplishment was being asked to participate on the mechanical design team to develop the Arrow XT fire truck in 2012.
Wally saw beauty in nature and loved watching the birds at his feeders, especially the cardinals. He was also an avid hunter, trout fisherman, and happy camper enjoying many fun filled years at Kastle Kampground, proudly teaching others how to make the proper campfire and pulling pranks on his family. At their current camping place "up north" on Pelican Lake, he made new friends and enjoyed watching the eagles soar. He was a fan of NASCAR, the Packers, and the Brewers. When he wasn't riding his Harley Sportster, Wally enjoyed golfing and woodworking. His recent passion was turning hand-crafted wood and acrylic pens for their newly created craft business, Intentionally Unique Wood Designs & Gifts. Wally was a huge supporter of our country's military. For a brief time, Wally joined the American Legion Post 38 as a Sons of an American Legion Member to honor the naval service of his father, participated in the Scarlet Guard and served as a former Vice Commander of the SAL. Wally loved country music and made numerous new friends at the Hodag Festivals in Rhinelander.
Wally will be greatly missed by his loving wife: Debbie Giles of Appleton; two sisters: Sandy Wilson of Menasha and Penny Giles of Neenah; three brothers: Gary (Donna) Giles of Appleton, Tim (Melanie) Giles of Kaukauna, and Rob (Kim) Giles of Oshkosh, a sister-in-law: Ann (Bob) Sanders of Oshkosh; a brother-in-law: Rick Schroeder of Neenah; his mother-in-law: Ruth Schroeder of Appleton; a special cousin: Denny (Darlene) Giles of Appleton, his God-children: Angie (Paulo) de Moraes, Hannah Ebben, and Jeremiah Butkovich; his best friend: Butch Borchardt; as well as his "fur children" Sophie and Jax, along with their doggie cousin Bailey Sanders, who are pawsitively missing him. Wally will also be missed by several other special nieces and nephews: Carly Giles, Chad Giles, Aaron (Erin) Giles, Jon (Crystal) Giles, Eric (Denise) Wilson, Aaron Butkovich, Emily Ebben and Madi, along with numerous other relatives and close family friends: Anita (Eric) Butkovich, Polly Ebben, Andy Ebben, Emily Hetto and Dennis Jarchow. Wally was welcomed home by his parents, grandparents, nephew Russ Wilson, father-in-law Ken Schroeder, other relatives and friends that knew and loved him during his life, and finally, his best dog buddy, Rudy, who was waiting for him at the Rainbow Bridge.
A Celebration of Wally's life will be held at the Scheig Center, inside Appleton's Memorial Park, 1313 Witzke Boulevard, on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM. All are invited to come and share memories and good times. A memorial fund is being established for the .
Wally's family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers and support. They also would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the doctors and nurses of the Intensive Care Units at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton and Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee for the outstanding care and compassion shown to Wally during the past month. Many said he touched their hearts as well.
May the road rise up to meet you.
May the wind be always at your back.
May the sun shine warm upon your face;
The rains fall soft upon your fields
And until we meet again,
May God hold you in the palm of His hand.
Ride Like the Wind, Wally!
We love & miss you!
For more information or to share a memory of Wally, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 7, 2019