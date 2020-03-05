Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Short Branch Saloon
1102 Harrison St
Neenah, WI
Walter B. Casperson


1959 - 2020
Walter B. Casperson Obituary
Walter "Wally" Casperson, 60, Passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday March 3, 2020. He was born July 14, 1959 in Appleton, son of Walter Casperson and Marilyn (Jansen) Melum.

Wally worked at the Neenah Foundry for over 42 years. He loved being outdoors, especially spending time at his hunting shack in Iola. Wally enjoyed working with his hands and was very talented fixing and building things. His greatest enjoyment came from time spent with his family.

Wally is survived by his two children: daughter, Sarah Casperson (significant other, Robert Wepner) and son, Kevin (Kayla); his mother, Marilyn (Roger) Melum; two brothers: Mark and Roy(Kim); and two nephews: Bill and Roy; He is further survived by several other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter; and Wally's second wife, Jessie.

A celebration for Wally will be held this Saturday March 7, 2020 at Short Branch Saloon, 1102 Harrison St, Neenah, beginning at 12:00 PM (noon).

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W Doty Ave, Neenah; (920) 722-7251

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
