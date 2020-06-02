Walter C. "Wally" Braun
1931 - 2020
Kaukauna - Walter "Wally" C. Braun, age 88, of Appleton, was born to eternal life on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at St. Paul Villa in Kaukauna, following a short illness. Wally was born in Appleton on December 26, 1931 to the late John A. and Mary (Vander Linden) Braun. He graduated at Appleton High School with the class of 1950. Following high school, Wally proudly served his country in the United States Navy. While in the Korean War, he was in the movie Caine Mutiny, and was extremely honored to take a ride on the Honor Flight on 09/11/2019. Wally was united in marriage to Carolyn Reffke on May 26, 1951, and the couple enjoyed 69 years together. He worked as a carpenter for American National Can for 42 years, retiring in 1990 and also had a locksmith business which he ran out of the basement of his home. Wally also developed, designed, and sold many Humstrums. He was an active member at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Appleton where he was the Chairman of Buildings and Grounds for many years. Wally was also active at Marathon Credit Union where he was a member of the Credit Committee. At Christmas time, he was known as the "Teddy Bear Santa Clause" and enjoyed creating woodworking projects for his grandchildren. Wally loved spending time with his family and friends at his cottage, which he bought and built himself in 1974, on Lake Metonga in Crandon, where he enjoyed campfires, boat rides, fishing, and a good Old Fashion.

He will be missed by his wife Carolyn, Kaukauna; four children: Cheryl (Tom) Leonard, Scott (special friend Jing Yang) Braun, Willa (special friend Mike Cravillion) Mueller, and John (Amy) Braun; 8 grandchildren: Derek Strelow, Sarah Mercier, Andrew Braun, Chelsie Scherwinski, Kayla Mueller, Zachary Mueller, Lacey Braun, and Jeremy Braun; 5 great grandchildren: Valerie Strelow, Macy and Austin Mercier, Levi Braun, and Evelynn Braun. As well as, three brother-in-law's Keith (Jan) Reffke, Bob (Judy) Reffke, Bill Reffke and sister-in-law Ruth Ann Mosher. He is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and 3 brothers: Carl, Lloyd, and Ralph Braun.

The Funeral Liturgy for Wally will be held at 11 am on Thursday, June 4, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 222 E. Fremont St. Appleton, with Father Robert Karuhn officiating, followed by full military honors performed by American Legion Post #38. Friends may visit directly at the church on Thursday from 9 am until 10:45 am. Due to the current conditions, social distancing guidelines must be followed, and masks are mandatory.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Staff of St. Paul Hospice and the wonderful caregiver nurses at St. Paul Villa for the compassionate care given to Wally.








Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
JUN
4
Liturgy
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
