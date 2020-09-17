Walter Finch
Neenah - Walter "Walleye" Finch, 92 of Neenah, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020, at the American Grand in the presence of his son, Tom and daughter in law, Stephanie Lynn.
Wally was born in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on April 15, 1928. Wally joined the Navy in 1945 to serve his country during WWII. Wally was very proud of his service and often talked about passing through the Panama Canal twice. Wally was married to Rose Mary Grosshuesch on June 13, 1953; they were married 60 years before Rose passed in October of 2013.
Wally worked for Great Northern Company for 19 years where he created designs for corrugated containers, shipping containers, as well as a being salesman and met lifelong friends. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying fishing, hunting, and golfing. Wally was a woodworker and carved many a duck decoy as well as carving and painting beautiful songbirds. He also built wooden canoes and dingy's. Wally was a Boy Scout Leader and invited to be an Order of the Arrow. He and Rose enjoyed playing cards, camping and traveling in their many truck campers. Wally was also actively involved in the church helping with grounds keeping and any projects that needed to be done. Wally will be remembered for always telling a great joke, getting everyone to laugh and for truly enjoying living life to the fullest.
Wally is survived by his sister, Nancy Bradley; two children: Tom Finch and Judy Craig; 9 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. Wally is preceded in death by his wife, Rose; by his son, Robbin; and by his brother, Bill.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, masks will be required and physical distancing is required to keep the family and friends safe. A short visitation will begin at 1:30 and a Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm on September 21, 2020, at Congregational United Church of Christ, Neenah/Menasha 1511 Nicolet Boulevard. Rev. David Frey will be officiating. Please note that the service will be outdoors. Wear a mask and bring a chair to sit on or may you stay in your car during the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Heckrodt Nature Center (https://heckrodt-wetland-reserve.networkforgood.com/projects/98080-support-hwr-2020
) or Heartland Hospice (HeartlandHospiceFund.org/donate
)
Tom and Stephanie Lynn, along with the entire Finch family wishes to extend a very special Thank You to the staff of the American Grand and to Heartland Hospice for the loving, kind, compassionate, and excellent care they provided to Wally. As Wally would say "The care I received was Better than Perfect!"
