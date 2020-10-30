1/1
Walter Finch
Walter Finch

Menasha - Walter (Wally) F. Finch, age 80, of Menasha, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He was born on May 8th, 1940 in Neenah, WI, son of the late Vernon (Jack) and Marguerite (Tiny) (Kruckeberg) Finch.

Wally lived all of his life in Menasha. He worked at Gilbert Paper Company for 35+ years until he retired in 2003. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a big Packer fan, looking forward to watching the games on Sundays with his family - making sure his lucky Packer light was always on before the game. He also enjoyed golf, playing cards with his buddies, and spending time with his many grandchildren.

On August 11, 1962, Wally married Judy Sahotsky at St. Timothy's Lutheran Church in Menasha. They were blessed with 58 years of marriage and four children.

Wally is survived by his wife Judy; children Cheryl Gosha, Appleton; Todd (Jessica) Finch, Combined Locks; Pamela (Peter) DeWolf, Menasha; David (Lisa) Finch, Kaukauna; sixteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his brother Jerold (Selene) Finch, and sister-in-law, Pat Finch.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Richard Finch and Thomas Finch; and a sister, Beverly Blank.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5th from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Wichmann Laemmrich Funeral Home located at 312 Milwaukee St. in Menasha. Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery, Neenah.

The family asks that social distancing and the use of masks are observed.

For more information or to share a memory, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
