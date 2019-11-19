Services
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
(920) 788-6237
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
ST. JOHN NEPOMUCENE CATHOLIC CHURCH
323 Pine St.
Little Chute, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. JOHN NEPOMUCENE CATHOLIC CHURCH
323 Pine St.
Little Chute, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Baumgart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter G. "Butch" Baumgart


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter G. "Butch" Baumgart Obituary
Walter "Butch" G. Baumgart

Little Chute - Walter "Butch" G. Baumgart, age 89, was called to his eternal home on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Butch was born in Little Chute on August 25, 1930, son of the late Fred and Nell (Coenen) Baumgart. After graduation, Butch joined the US Army where he served our country until 1953. He furthered his service as a member of the Jacob Coppus American Legion Post 258. On November 20, 1954, Butch was united in marriage to Beverly Ellis at Sacred Heart Parish in Appleton.

In 1984, after 24 years of service, Butch retired from Albany International. He retired at a young age, leaving plenty of time for shenanigans. Butch had interest in a number of different things- playing ball, bowling, and golf, to name a few. He loved to travel. Butch and Beverly enjoyed spending time at Moshawquit Lake, where he could be found fishing. He liked his quiet time; he was a talented painter and had an appreciation for puzzles. Butch's family held a special place in his heart. He was very proud of the children, grandchildren and great grandchildren that he and Beverly had been blessed with.

Butch is survived by his loving wife, of what would be 65 years on November 20th, Beverly; their children: James (Joan), Seymour; Robert (Sheila), Greenville; Thomas (Amy), Greenville; Joanne (Tom) Christianson, Neenah; Daniel (late Barbara), Hortonville; Susan (Tom) Smet, Seymour; Terrance (Terri), Shiocton; and Jill (Mark) Disterhaft, Appleton; grandchildren: Chris, Michelle and Kevin Baumgart, Nichole (Sergio) Miadzvezhanka, Cara (Russ) Gable, Paul Baumgart, Mary Jo (Clint) Federer, Linsy, Kim, Crystal and Morgan Baumgart, Kelly (Jordan) Yingling, Penny Christianson, Tim (Alisa) Christianson, Ben (Jodi) Baumgart, Sam (Tiffany) Baumgart, Teresa (Jared) Nelson, Christine (Sam) Beyer, April (Trevor) Doherty, Craig (fiancé Katie Kust) Smet, Adam (Andrea) Smet, and Kyle Disterhaft; great grandchildren: Lily, Kelsie, Autumn, Jamison, Shawn, Sawyer, Brantley, Anna, Blaize, Cailin, Kylie, Tyler, Aurora, Brent, Blake, Brynlee, Braelynn, Cambrea, Connor, Alexia, Ethan, Cole, Reece, Wade, Rhett, Fynnlee, Sophie, Hudson, and two babies on the way; and a brother, Howard Baumgart. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter-in-law, Barbara; Beverly's parents, Floyd and Eleanor Ellis; his brothers: Wilfred (Catherine) and Gordon (Edith) Baumgart; his sisters: Alice (Henry) Van Lankveldt and Marcella (Jerome) Evers; and sister-in-law, Bernice Baumgart.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at ST. JOHN NEPOMUCENE CATHOLIC CHURCH (323 Pine St. Little Chute) from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. His funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Ronald Belitz officiating. Military Honors, conducted by the Jacob Coppus American Legion Post 258, will immediately follow. Committal St John Cemetery.

The family would like to offer their thanks to the staff at Renaissance Assisted Living and Aspire Senior Living for the care that was given to Butch.

logo


logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
Download Now
postcrescent