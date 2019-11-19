|
Walter "Butch" G. Baumgart
Little Chute - Walter "Butch" G. Baumgart, age 89, was called to his eternal home on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Butch was born in Little Chute on August 25, 1930, son of the late Fred and Nell (Coenen) Baumgart. After graduation, Butch joined the US Army where he served our country until 1953. He furthered his service as a member of the Jacob Coppus American Legion Post 258. On November 20, 1954, Butch was united in marriage to Beverly Ellis at Sacred Heart Parish in Appleton.
In 1984, after 24 years of service, Butch retired from Albany International. He retired at a young age, leaving plenty of time for shenanigans. Butch had interest in a number of different things- playing ball, bowling, and golf, to name a few. He loved to travel. Butch and Beverly enjoyed spending time at Moshawquit Lake, where he could be found fishing. He liked his quiet time; he was a talented painter and had an appreciation for puzzles. Butch's family held a special place in his heart. He was very proud of the children, grandchildren and great grandchildren that he and Beverly had been blessed with.
Butch is survived by his loving wife, of what would be 65 years on November 20th, Beverly; their children: James (Joan), Seymour; Robert (Sheila), Greenville; Thomas (Amy), Greenville; Joanne (Tom) Christianson, Neenah; Daniel (late Barbara), Hortonville; Susan (Tom) Smet, Seymour; Terrance (Terri), Shiocton; and Jill (Mark) Disterhaft, Appleton; grandchildren: Chris, Michelle and Kevin Baumgart, Nichole (Sergio) Miadzvezhanka, Cara (Russ) Gable, Paul Baumgart, Mary Jo (Clint) Federer, Linsy, Kim, Crystal and Morgan Baumgart, Kelly (Jordan) Yingling, Penny Christianson, Tim (Alisa) Christianson, Ben (Jodi) Baumgart, Sam (Tiffany) Baumgart, Teresa (Jared) Nelson, Christine (Sam) Beyer, April (Trevor) Doherty, Craig (fiancé Katie Kust) Smet, Adam (Andrea) Smet, and Kyle Disterhaft; great grandchildren: Lily, Kelsie, Autumn, Jamison, Shawn, Sawyer, Brantley, Anna, Blaize, Cailin, Kylie, Tyler, Aurora, Brent, Blake, Brynlee, Braelynn, Cambrea, Connor, Alexia, Ethan, Cole, Reece, Wade, Rhett, Fynnlee, Sophie, Hudson, and two babies on the way; and a brother, Howard Baumgart. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter-in-law, Barbara; Beverly's parents, Floyd and Eleanor Ellis; his brothers: Wilfred (Catherine) and Gordon (Edith) Baumgart; his sisters: Alice (Henry) Van Lankveldt and Marcella (Jerome) Evers; and sister-in-law, Bernice Baumgart.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at ST. JOHN NEPOMUCENE CATHOLIC CHURCH (323 Pine St. Little Chute) from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. His funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Ronald Belitz officiating. Military Honors, conducted by the Jacob Coppus American Legion Post 258, will immediately follow. Committal St John Cemetery.
The family would like to offer their thanks to the staff at Renaissance Assisted Living and Aspire Senior Living for the care that was given to Butch.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019