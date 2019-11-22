|
Walter H. Osterlund
Neenah - It is with great sadness that the family of Walter Henry Osterlund, age 89, announce his passing at Cherry Meadows, Appleton, WI on Thursday, November 21, 2019.
Wally was born in Caspian, Michigan on May 31, 1930 to the late Walter and Lillian [Heikkila] Osterlund. Wally moved to Neenah, Wisconsin in 1948, where he met Betty Jane Green, and they were married on April 30, 1966 in Neenah, Wisconsin. Wally's interests included wood carving, reading, gardening, stamps, and coins. Wally worked for 45 years at American National Can as a Research Tech Specialist, retiring in 1993. He was a devoted member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Neenah, WI. Wally was an army veteran of the Korean War and rose to the rank of sergeant T-5, serving 1951 - 1953. After discharge, he continued service as Post Commander of the local VFW for many years.
Wally will be fondly remembered by his sister, Helyne Burns of Iron River, MI; along with her children: Sally Helgeson and Patricia Meyer of Iron River, MI, Judy Bergquist of Manitowish Waters, WI, Susan Hallstrom of Hot Springs, AR; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Barinotti of Menasha, WI. He also will be lovingly remembered by close relatives: Clark H. Schabo of Center Valley, WI, Clark's daughter, Lorie (Tom) Grabowski, children Emma and Abby, of Minneapolis, MN, and his son Kevin (Anjie) Schabo, children Evan and McKenna, of Neenah, WI. Wally was preceded in death by his wife, Betty [Green] Osterlund; parents, Walter and Lillian Osterlund (his father died at age 27 in mining accident when Wally was 5 weeks old); two half-brothers: George and John Sanderlin, his mother and father-in-law, Bert and Chet Green; cousin, Carol Jean Schabo, and nephew, Larry Barinotti.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St Paul Lutheran Church, 200 N. Commercial St., Neenah, until service at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will be in Highland Memorial Cemetery, Appleton, WI following the service. Military Honors will follow the service with the Neenah/Menasha Veterans Honor Guard.
