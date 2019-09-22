Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
For more information about
Walter Walters
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Walters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter H. "Wally" Walters


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter H. "Wally" Walters Obituary
Walter H. "Wally" Walters

Neenah - Walter H. "Wally" Walters, age 93, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, September 16, 2019. He was born on March 11, 1926 and was a graduate of Ladysmith High School. He married Amelia Heiny on June 17, 1950 and their marriage was blessed with three children. After which Wally and Amelia moved to Neenah to begin their lives together. He worked at Soo Line Railroad for over 20 years and later started his own business in warehousing. Wally had a passion for swimming and playing cards, with cribbage being his favorite. Wally always wished he could have been dealt a 29 hand! He will be truly missed by his family and friends.

Wally is survived by his children: Arthur (Sherry) Walters, Susan Walters, and Edward (Patsy) Walters; grandchildren: Chad Walters, Eric (Erin) Walters, and Timothy Walters; and great-grandchildren: Allyson, Macy, Everett and Easton. He was preceded in death by his wife, Amelia Walters and brother, Fred (Winnie) Walters.

Per Wally's wishes, no funeral will be held. Wally's family would like to give a special thanks to the Neenah Police Dept. and Westgor Funeral Home for their kindness and professionalism.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
Download Now
postcrescent