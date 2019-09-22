|
|
Walter H. "Wally" Walters
Neenah - Walter H. "Wally" Walters, age 93, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, September 16, 2019. He was born on March 11, 1926 and was a graduate of Ladysmith High School. He married Amelia Heiny on June 17, 1950 and their marriage was blessed with three children. After which Wally and Amelia moved to Neenah to begin their lives together. He worked at Soo Line Railroad for over 20 years and later started his own business in warehousing. Wally had a passion for swimming and playing cards, with cribbage being his favorite. Wally always wished he could have been dealt a 29 hand! He will be truly missed by his family and friends.
Wally is survived by his children: Arthur (Sherry) Walters, Susan Walters, and Edward (Patsy) Walters; grandchildren: Chad Walters, Eric (Erin) Walters, and Timothy Walters; and great-grandchildren: Allyson, Macy, Everett and Easton. He was preceded in death by his wife, Amelia Walters and brother, Fred (Winnie) Walters.
Per Wally's wishes, no funeral will be held. Wally's family would like to give a special thanks to the Neenah Police Dept. and Westgor Funeral Home for their kindness and professionalism.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 22, 2019