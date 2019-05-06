Walter J. Rutten, Jr.



Kaukauna - Walter J. Rutten, Jr., age 89, died at his home on Friday, May 3, 2019. He was born in Appleton on April 10, 1930 to the late Walter and Helen (Fassbender) Rutten, Sr. Walter married Dorothy VandenBoogart on August 4, 1951 at St. John Nepomucene in Little Chute. He was a U.S. Marine veteran and a member of the Kaukauna V.F.W. Post 3319. Walter enjoyed playing Sheepshead, fishing and bowling.



Walter is survived by his wife Dorothy of 67 years and their seven children: Steve (Judy) Rutten of Little Chute, Patrick "Wally" (Karen) Rutten of Little Chute, Thomas (Janice) Rutten of Freedom, Jim "Barney" Rutten of Appleton, Mark (Joan) Rutten of Neenah, Debra (Bruce) Bolwerk of Winchester, and Donna (Kevin) Biesterveld of Little Chute; grandchildren: Hope Rutten, John Rutten, Patrick (Liz) Rutten, Ashley (Conor) Komula, Tyler (Rebecca) Rutten, Curtis Rutten, Amanda (Ryan) Robillard, Amy (Taylor) Noe, Justin (Sarah) Bolwerk, Zachary Bolwerk, Adam (Stephanie) Biesterveld, Ryan Biesterveld (fiancée Katie Weyenberg); nine great-grandchildren and looking forward to the arrival of his tenth; sister-in-law, Martha VandenBoogart; and best friend, Bob Bongers. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Amy Rutten; an infant brother; and brothers and sisters-in-law: Martin and Robert (Gloria) VandenBoogart and Lorraine (Peter) Van Lankveldt.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at HOLY CROSS PARISH (309 Desnoyer St. Kaukauna) beginning at 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. with Mass at 4:00 p.m. The Rev. Kyle Sladek will officiate. Military rites, conducted by the Kaukauna V.F.W. Post 3319 and American Legion Post 41, will immediately follow. Committal Highland Memorial Park. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.



The family would like to thank the staff at St Elizabeth Cancer Center and the Heartland Hospice, especially Becca for the excellent care he received.















