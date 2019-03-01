|
|
Walter L. Keller
Forest Junction - Walter Leon Keller, 88, was called home to Heaven on February 25, 2019.
Walter, known in his early years as 'Butch,' was born June 6, 1930 in Forest Junction to the late Adelia (Stanelle) and John Keller. He was the captain of the first Brillion Football team and a graduate of Brillion High School at age 16. As a teenager he helped his dad on the farm and at Keller Implement, his dad's John Deere dealership, and later became salesman and part owner with his family. On September 16, 1950, he married Lois Mae Ott. In 1960, he became co-founder and partner in Keller Structures. There he served as President for decades and was instrumental in growing the business, now known as Keller, Inc. He was also part owner and operator with his son, Bruce, of the family farm business, OK Acres. Walter was a long time member of Rotary Club, Lions club and a devoted Gideon. He served on the Brillion School Board. Walter was also a partner in Combo Corporation and Hi-Fold Door Company. He was involved in many non-profit organizations and a philanthropist to several community institutions. As a long time member of Zion United Methodist Church in Forest Junction, he served in various positions and regularly attended Sunday School and bible studies. A treasured pastime Walter and his son shared was collecting antique tractors: John Deere, Minneapolis Moline and other rare makes. This hobby grew into a world famous tractor collection, which attracts visitors from around the world. Through the years, Walter attended many auctions and shows where he met and made many friends.
Along with all his interests, God and family came first for the person affectionately known as Big Papa. Walter is survived by his son, Bruce, his grandchildren: Amy (James) Breeden, Jason (Jaclyn) Keller and Linsey (Michael) Majeski; his great-grandchildren: Samuel, Isaak and Grace Breeden, Lauren and Ella Kuchenbecker, Griffin and Delaney Keller and Caroline Majeski, one sister, Dorothy Bosserman, one brother, Earl (Jean) Keller, sister-in-law Donna (James) Schreiber, many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother, Laura Keller, his wife, Lois, his son, Lauren John Keller, daughter-in-law, Judy Keller, brothers, Rueben (Helen) Keller, Lester (Mavis, Janet) Keller, Howard (Kay) Keller, sisters, Florence (Walter) Enneper, Ruth Keller, brothers-in-law, Leonard Seybold, Roy Bosserman, Alvin (Verna) Ott and Wilmer (Lois) Ott.
A celebration of life will be held at Zion United Methodist Church, Forest Junction on Monday, March 4th at 11:30 am. Friends may call at the church on Sunday afternoon from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. The visitation will continue on Monday morning from 9:30 to 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Walter's name.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 1, 2019