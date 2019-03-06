|
|
Walter Leroy Drechsel Jr.
Menasha - Walter L. Drechsel Jr., 89, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton. He was born on March 27, 1929, in Appleton, the son of Walter and Erna (Kleinschmidt) Drechsel Sr. Walter graduated from Menasha High School, the Class of 1947, honorably served his country in the National Guard, and was then united in marriage to Susan Schommer on September 8, 1951, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Appleton. He was employed with ARA Vending Company for many years. Walter will be fondly remembered for being extremely organized, his stubbornness, and his ability to make people laugh. He was a wonderful husband, dad, grandpa, and great grandpa.
Walter is survived by his wife: Susan; 3 grandchildren: Shane (Sarah) Drechsel, Ashley Pozdolski, and Ryan Hutterer; 4 great grandchildren: Noah and Grey Drechsel, Traysin Hallet, and Ella Pozdolski; 2 siblings: Shirley Jorgensen and Gerald (Karen) Drechsel; and other relatives and friends.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter: Deborah Hutterer; and 2 siblings: Lois (Norman) Andrews and Jim (Mary) Drechsel.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 am, on Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Wichmann Funeral Home, Tri-County Chapel, 1592 Oneida St., Menasha. Inurnment will be in St. John Cemetery, Menasha. Visitation will be on Friday at the funeral chapel from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Full military honors will take place immediately following the funeral service.
Walter's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of Walter's neighbors; especially Joe and Ryan; and the medical care team at St. Elizabeth Hospital for their care and compassion.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 6, 2019