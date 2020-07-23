Walter "Wally" M. GohlAppleton - Walter "Wally" M. Gohl, 60, of Appleton, left us after a courageous battle with cancer on July 16, 2020. Wally was born April 17, 1960 in Appleton the son of Edwin and Carole (DeShaney) Gohl.Wally enjoyed fishing, boating, spending time up north, mushroom picking, bee keeping, and music.Wally is survived by his mother, Carole; sons, Anton Gohl and Michael Gohl; sisters, Julie Gohl; Deanna Krieglstein (Brian); fiancé, Toni Saari; grandson, Ryle; closest friends, Tom Beck; Walt Romenesko; Don VanRoy; Mike DeWitt; cousin Rolly Spielmann; aunt, Georgene and uncle, Jim; and nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his father, Edwin Gohl and maternal and paternal grandparents.Graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Forest Home Cemetery, Townsend with Pastor Stephen Mueller officiating.Weber-Hill Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be directed to www.weberhillfuneralhome