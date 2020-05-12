|
Walter "Cubby" Mach
Shioctin - Walter "Cubby" Mach, loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away at his home on May 5th, 2020. He was born on May 8th, 1949 in Antigo, WI to the late Wenzel and Harriet (Knuth) Mach. "Cubby" graduated from Antigo High School in 1967 being a proud "Red Robin" his whole life.
Walter was united in marriage to Sandra on September 19, 1975. Tragically, he lost both of his legs in an accident in May of 1976 while he was a brakeman on the Chicago and Northwestern railroad. Despite years of incredible pain and having limited mobility with prosthetic limbs, he never gave up hope. He was able to do many of the things he loved, such as hunting, woodworking, traveling, collecting, and restoring antiques. He especially loved his 1965 Buick Wildcat Convertible that he restored. Walter never missed an opportunity to get together with family and friends - always talking about the fun and crazy times we've had. His love and care for his entire family was never in short supply.
Walter truly enjoyed helping others whenever he could. He taught hunter's safety in Shiocton and Black Creek, helped those suffering from alcoholism, and counseled people with similar disabilities. Over the years, he became quite the historian and loved digging into the family history.
Walter is survived by his former spouse, Sandra Steffens of Appleton; three children: Tammy (Michael) Cantrall of Menasha, Paul (Lora) Barth of Appleton, and Anthony (Jill) Mach of Neenah; six grandchildren: Crystal Boelter, Joseph Boelter, Brandon Cantrall, Tyler Cantrall, Zach Barth, and Andrew Mach; and three great-grandchildren: Lillian, Bow, and Lincoln. Walter is also survived by his sisters: Jane Hignite of Lexington, KY and Marlys (Tom) Zdrazil of Appleton. He was proceeded in death by his parents and infant brother, Fredrick.
In lieu of flowers or a donation, please honor his memory by helping someone in need. We know that's what he would have wanted. Due to the restrictions of the pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a future date.
We love you and miss you so much. You left us too soon! May the gentle hand of God guide you into His Kingdom of eternal life.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 12 to May 14, 2020