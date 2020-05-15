|
Warren Kenneth (Ken) Lamb
New London -
Warren Kenneth (Ken) Lamb, 81, of New London, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
Ken was born on December, 25, 1938 in Pittsburgh, PA to Dock and Florence Lamb. In his early years, he was raised by his aunt and uncle, Mildred and Paul Cisne, as his father served in the navy during WWII.
As a young man, Ken danced for the Arthur Murray dance company and was a featured dancer on its television show. On his way across the country to California to try his hand at showbiz, he drove through Appleton Wisconsin where he met Barbara Allen. Knowing he had found his true calling, he married Barbara on September 22, 1962. They recently celebrated 57 years of marriage.
Ken had an entrepreneurial spirit, and enjoyed working for himself. He worked for many years as an over the road truck driver while doing many other side businesses throughout the years. He enjoyed the travel, but was especially happy when Barbara joined him on the road as a team.
When Ken retired from the road, he decided to go back to college for culinary arts as he always had a passion for cooking. He attended Fox Valley Technical College and graduated with honors (cum laude).
Ken enjoyed reading westerns and Clive Custler novels, watching detective shows, and RVing. He especially loved to carve and attend carving workshops. However, his true love has always been Barbara.
Besides his beloved wife, Ken will be fondly remembered by his three children, Leola, Daniel (Karen), and Lori (Mike); five grandchildren, Alyssa (Chris), Kristin (Matt), Warren, Alex (Chelsey), Anah, Grace, and one great-granddaughter, Mackenzie.
The family would like to thank Thedacare Hospice for their kindness and assistance with Ken during his final days.
Due to Covid-19 regulations, the service for Ken will be held at a later date. Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 15 to May 17, 2020