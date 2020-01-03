Resources
Brillion - Warren L. Belanger went to his Heavenly home Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at age 78 with his family at his side. He was born to Lawrence & Alma (Buboltz) Belanger on September 15, 1941. Warren attended Brillion High School and served in the United States Navy. He married his high school sweetheart, Sandra Piepenburg, June 16, 1962. They were blessed with 2 children, Robert and Terri. The couple renewed their wedding vows on their 25th anniversary. After returning from service, he owned and operated Warren's Skelly Service for several years. He then went into sales, working for Endries Fastener, Ingel Company and Block Iron. Warren was active in community services, Jaycee's and the Lions where he was "tail twister" for many years. He was a member of the Brillion Athletic Association and worked with Habitat for Humanity. He also served on the school board and was an active member of Faith United Methodist Church as a SS teacher. He was a youth leader and served on numerous committees and also sang in the choir for many years with his beautiful bass voice. After his retirement, he was interior custodian of the church he loved. Warren loved to play golf and was proud of his 2 "hole in ones". He and Sandy spent many years on golf get a ways with their friends and later they spent time golfing in Florida. He leaves behind his wife, Sandy; his son Bob of St. Nazianz and daughter Terri of Oshkosh; three brothers: Eldred and his wife Jane, Texas, Bruce and his wife Marillyn, Arizona, Ken and his wife Karen, Fredric, WI.; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Elliot and Marlene Piepenburg. Many nieces and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws: Elmer & Bernice (Fischer) Piepenburg; two brothers-in-law: Roger Piepenburg and Ken & Arlene Piepenburg and their child Michael. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Faith United Methodist Church, Brillion. Officiating at the Service will be the Rev. Dale Eggert with burial at Brillion Community Cemetery. Friends may call at Faith United Methodist Church, Brillion, from 5:00 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 until 6:30 p.m. and Tuesday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Many thanks to all who visited him at Garrow Villa, especially Earl Herring and Pastor Dale for his visits and prayers. Special thanks to the staff at Garrow Villa and Calumet County Hospice for their incredible care and love for Warren. Also, a thank you to Wieting Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
