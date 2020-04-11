|
Warren M. Lessor
Little Chute - Warren M. Lessor, age 66, of Little Chute, passed away at his home on April 5, 2020 after a battle with several health issues. He was born on November 27, 1953, son of the late Warren C. and Margaret Lessor.
Warren worked at Appleton Coated as a storeroom manager. He enjoyed wrestling, fishing, camping, cooking, watching movies, installing/repairing pools and watching sporting events, especially the Patriots. He loved dogs, especially Moose. Warren had a caring personality and enjoyed people, he could always make them laugh. His family was important to him and he will be dearly missed.
Warren is survived by his children: Dennis Lessor, Danielle Veith (Andrew), Steve Lessor (Nicole), Amee (Charlie) Bruyette and Marci Lessor (special friend, Austin Stebane); 7 grandchildren: Savannah and Alex Lessor, Mason and Brody Veith, Jayden and Aristotle Lessor, and River Bruyette; his first great grandchild expected in December; his former wives: Denise (Mereness) Lessor and Christine LaBrec; many other extended family members and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Warren and Margaret Lessor; a sister, Marie Strong; and a nephew, Mike Vissers.
At this time, no formal services will be held. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020