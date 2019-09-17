Services
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street
Neenah, WI 54956
(920) 722-6464
Resources
More Obituaries for Washjuwin Boelter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Washjuwin Richard Boelter Jr.


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Washjuwin Richard Boelter Jr. Obituary
Washjuwin Richard Boelter Jr.

Neenah - Washjuwin Richard Boelter Jr. "Big Rick", age 57, of Neenah, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Rick was born on June 13, 1962 son of Richard Sr. and Arlene (Smith) Boelter. He married Terry Hornke on September 17, 1988. Rick loved hunting, fishing and riding his Harley. He also enjoyed playing with his grandchildren and spending time with his German Shepherds. Rick was a member of the Forest County Potawatomi Tribe of Wisconsin. He is survived by his wife Terry, his son, Jacob (Stephanie) Boelter, his mother, Arlene Boelter, his grandchildren, McKaylie, Lillian and Gracie, his siblings, Melody (Dave) Holoway, Dianna Balderas, Thomas (Deborah) Boelter and Marce (Chris); numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Sr., and his grandparents.

Traditional Native American Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah with Spiritual Leader Joseph Daniels Sr. officiating. Wake services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday evening (tonight) from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Per "Big Rick's" wishes, please wear your Harley attire.

The family would like to thank Clearview Brain Injury Center in Juneau for their awesome care and compassion for Rick. They would also like to thank Theda Care Neenah for making his final days peaceful. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Washjuwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
Download Now
postcrescent