Washjuwin Richard Boelter Jr.
Neenah - Washjuwin Richard Boelter Jr. "Big Rick", age 57, of Neenah, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Rick was born on June 13, 1962 son of Richard Sr. and Arlene (Smith) Boelter. He married Terry Hornke on September 17, 1988. Rick loved hunting, fishing and riding his Harley. He also enjoyed playing with his grandchildren and spending time with his German Shepherds. Rick was a member of the Forest County Potawatomi Tribe of Wisconsin. He is survived by his wife Terry, his son, Jacob (Stephanie) Boelter, his mother, Arlene Boelter, his grandchildren, McKaylie, Lillian and Gracie, his siblings, Melody (Dave) Holoway, Dianna Balderas, Thomas (Deborah) Boelter and Marce (Chris); numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Sr., and his grandparents.
Traditional Native American Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah with Spiritual Leader Joseph Daniels Sr. officiating. Wake services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday evening (tonight) from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Per "Big Rick's" wishes, please wear your Harley attire.
The family would like to thank Clearview Brain Injury Center in Juneau for their awesome care and compassion for Rick. They would also like to thank Theda Care Neenah for making his final days peaceful. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 17, 2019