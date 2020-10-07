Wayland "JR" Simpson, Jr.Waupaca - Wayland "JR" Simpson, Jr., age 93, of Waupaca, WI, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at his home in Waupaca. He was born June 30, 1927 in Waupaca; son of Wayland "Simmy" Sr. and Viola "Ola" (Feustel) Simpson.JR worked at Simpson's Restaurant before enlisting in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He served on the USS Crescent City in the South Pacific where his ship earned 4 battle stars. After the war, JR went into business for himself when he bought the Windmill, a very successful bar on Highway QQ in Waupaca. Then in 1965, he bought a half-burned up bar on Highway 54 in Waupaca, which he remodeled and called JR's Bar and Grill.JR, as everyone knows, was successful in every aspect of his life. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, which were his true passions, along with golf and raising animals. He will be deeply missed by all of his loving family and many, many friends.JR is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Martha "Marty" Simpson of Waupaca, WI; four children, Cheryl Dreyer of Oregon City, OR, Mark W. (Tanya) Simpson of S. Charleston, WV, Pam Polly of Waupaca, WI, and Jay Simpson of Waupaca, WI; nine grandchildren, Sara (Ryan) Schubert of Oregon City, OR, Chase Baker of Chicago, IL, Landon (Alexis) Simpson of S. Charleston, WV, Miranda Simpson of Morgantown, WV, Cooper Simpson of S. Charleston, WV, Jerome Polly of Waupaca, WI, Anthony (Brittney) Polly of Waupaca, WI, Makenzie Simpson of Waupaca, WI, and Tyler Simpson of Waupaca, WI; five great-grandchildren; one brother, Dale (Ginny) Simpson of Waupaca, WI; and also by several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayland "Simmy" Simpson, Sr. and Viola "Ola" (Simpson) Johnson; a son, Mark S. Simpson; and a sister, Bernedine (Englund) Luther.A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at the Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca, WI. The Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.Holly Funeral Homes wants to remind the public that no more than 75 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time with the wearing of masks and physical distancing observed. We sincerely encourage each person to make your decision whether to attend a visitation and/or service based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.