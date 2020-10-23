Wayne A. Hoelzel
Menasha - Wayne Hoelzel age 73, of Menasha passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020. He was born on April 12, 1947 in Neenah, Wisconsin to the late Ruben and Betty (Scherer) Hoelzel. On June 29, 1968 Wayne married Shirley (Gibson) Hoelzel at St. Patrick's Parish in Menasha and celebrated 45 wedding anniversaries.
Wayne entered the Army in January of 1969 and was stationed in Germany. When he returned, he worked for Courtney Plumber formerly known as 4X in Neenah WI. Wayne later changed job careers and sold health care insurance for Midwest Senior Select until he retired.
Wayne was a very active man that was involved with Sturgeon for Tomorrow and Payne's Point Hook and Spear Fishing Club. He was an avid angler and hunter. Wayne enjoyed fishing in walleye tournaments and fishing trips with his son, Brian, and close friends, along with sturgeon spearing and deer hunting.
Wayne will be sadly missed by his son, Brian (Linda) Hoelzel, Waupaca; grandsons, Carter and Bennett Hoelzel, Waupaca; his sisters: Beverly Meyers, Menasha, Linda Kersten, Appleton, Barbara (Dennis) Clow, Menasha; brother Mike Hoelzel, Menasha, sister in-law Sharon Hoelzel, Neenah; brother and sister-in-law Jerome and Virginia Baer, Neenah; sister in-law Karen Gibson, Neenah; and special friend Diane Pagel, Waupaca; as well as nieces, nephews, and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Hoelzel; his grandson, Tyler Keith Hoelzel; brother, Tom Hoelzel; brothers in-law and sisters in-law: Jerry Kersten, James Meyers, Sue Hoelzel, Gerald Gibson, Dave and Sandy Hermes, and Dave Detlaff.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Menasha. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established and can be sent to Westgor Funeral Home. The Mass can be viewed at the Westgor Funeral Home Facebook page.
The family would like to thank Theda Care Hospice staff for all their care and compassion.
