Wayne Borsche Sr.

Wayne Borsche Sr. Obituary
Wayne Borsche, Sr.

Cecil - Wayne W. Borsche, Sr., age 83, of Cecil, met his Heavenly Father Saturday, October 5, 2019. He passed away peacefully at the Birch Hill Nursing Facility. Wayne was born January 24, 1936, in Appleton, the eldest son to the late Claire "Joe" and Gladys (Pohlman) Borsche. He married Nancy Staples on November 20, 2003. At 17, Wayne enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and proudly served his country. He worked for the Appleton Area School District as the Building and Grounds Supervisor for many years until his retirement in 1991. He was a Charter Member (joining February 1952) of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Appleton. Wayne loved the outdoors, especially fishing and golfing. He loved all Wisconsin sports teams and he bowled for many years. He was a gracious, loving, and generous man as well as a jokester. He had a magnetic personality and was loved by all who knew him but he always said "love you more." He loved the Lord, his Coachlight, and DQ burgers and his family and friends. One of his favorite sayings was "EASY" in a stern voice.

He is survived by: his children, Wayne (Wanda) Borsche Jr., Amy (Hank) Highfield, Chad Wilson, Rhonda (David Nelson Jr.) Eick, Randy (Harriet) Eick, Ralph Eick, Geno (Lisa) Eick; fifteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; a brother, Jim (Sharon) Borsche; one nephew, Michael (Annie) Borsche; one great-nephew and one great-niece.

Wayne was preceded in death by: his beloved wife Nancy on June 22, 2019; his parents; his daughter, Robin Borsche; his grandson, Cody Borsche; and his brother, Lee (Jane) Borsche.

Private Family Services will be held.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
