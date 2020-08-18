1/1
Wayne C. "Winger" Hartjes
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne C. "Winger" Hartjes

Freedom - Wayne C. "Winger" Hartjes, age 72, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton. He was born in Combined Locks on March 9, 1948 to the late Julius "Tosh" and Florence (Leick) Hartjes. Winger married Kay Fink at Riverside Park on August 24, 2002. He served in the U.S. Army, spending 1968-69 in Vietnam. He worked as a millwright at Thilmany Pulp and Paper until his retirement ten years ago. Winger belonged to ABATE, the Kaukauna V.F.W. Post 3319, DAV, and Lions Club. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, spending time with family and friends, and watching the Brewers and Packers.

Winger is survived by his wife, Kay; children: Jesse (April) Rupiper, Tanya (friend Tommy) Hartjes, Steve (Ashley) Hartjes, Terri (Corey) Wiegert, and Chad (Noel) Pahl; grandchildren: Amy (Tony), Taylor (Danielle), Alyssa, Zack, Dominick, Dalton, Haylee, Myles, Trevor, Taylor, Blake, Desiree, Fletcher, William, Amber, and Dalton; great grandchildren: Presten, Keegan, Bobby, Colton, Kyleigh, Donte, Liam, Jasmianna, and Jayla; siblings: Dale (Sue), Mary (Jim) Heindl, Paul (Debbie), Scott, and Boyd (Daphne); mother-in-law: Alvira Fink; brothers-in-law: Tom (Kim) and Rick (Dar) Fink; and goddaughter, Melanie. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Winger was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Ruleau-Zilisch; and sister-in-law, Celeste.

A celebration of Winger's life will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Spike's house (508 Buchanan St. Little Chute) beginning at 1:00 p.m. Please bring a chair, a dish to pass is also appreciated. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Spike's house
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
(920) 788-6237
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved