|
|
Wayne Edward Blixt
Muskegon, MI - Mr. Wayne Edward Blixt, of Cornell (Yooper), Michigan, born on September 6, 1936 in Escanaba, Michigan, to Helen Blixt and the late Edward Blixt, passed away at age 82 on January 20, 2019 in Muskegon, Michigan. Wayne graduated from Escanaba high school.
Wayne served in the Air Force from 1954 to 1958, with his best friend Arney (Andy) Anderson. He was the beloved husband of the late Joan H. (Hansen) Blixt; former partner of Susan K. Dodds. He was preceded in death by his brother, Wendell Blixt; Mother, Helen Blixt, and Father, Edward Blixt. Wayne is survived by his sons, Thomas W. Blixt, David A. Blixt, and Randell S. Blixt; brothers, Richard Blixt (Ethel) and Bryan Blixt (Pam); sisters, Beverly Quick (Gary), Connie Alspach (David), and Karen Hall (Darrell).
Wayne was a dedicated and hard worker, he was employed as the maintenance foreman at Ray-O-Vac, from 1972-1982 in Appleton, WI. After his separation from Ray-O-Vac, he opened WEBCO Machine, a Machine shop in Appleton, WI. He loved anything mechanical & remodeling homes.
Wayne loved camping and he especially loved golfing with Randy. He liked to bowl and going out to dinner on Friday nights. Everybody loved Wayne and he was always willing to help others. He loved his grandchildren Stephanie and Kevin Blixt
He was a member at St. James United Methodist Church. Friends and family members are welcome to attend the memorial service.
Memorial service will be on May 4th 11 AM to noon for family. The service will begin at noon, with lunch to follow.
The memorial service will be held at Calvary Chapel, located at 2136 Newberry St., Appleton, WI 54915
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 1, 2019