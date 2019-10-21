|
|
Wayne "Hector" Faulks
Weyauwega - Wayne Lewis Faulks "Hector", age 66, of Weyauwega, went to his heavenly home on Friday, October 18, 2019. He was born on June 20, 1953 in New London, son of the late Lewellyn and Mary (Kurth) Faulks. Hector graduated from Weyauwega-Fremont High School in1971 and went on to receive his Associates Degree in Horticulture. Hector was well known for his side business of creating floral arrangements for numerous special occasions. He owned and operated Waylin's Saloon, along with Linda Bruesewitz, in Weyauwega for several years. Hector then received his degree in Mortuary Science in Milwaukee and worked at Valley Funeral Home in Appleton. Hector had to retire early due to declining health. Hector loved spending time with family and friends and also working with his flowers. He was a member of St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Weyauwega.
He is survived by his siblings: Larry (Judy) Faulks, Steve (Audrey) Faulks and Jodie Ferge. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, a special friend Peggy Bork and his dog GG.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Susan Knoke.
The Christian Funeral for Wayne will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Weyauwega with Rev. Aaron Kristopeit officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Weyauwega. A visitation for Wayne will be held on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.
