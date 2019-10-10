|
Wayne G. Manteuffel
Little Chute - Wayne G. Manteuffel, age 71, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Aspire Senior Living. He was born in Appleton on August 10, 1948 to the late Walter and Bernice (Flood) Manteuffel. Wayne served in the National Guard and was the proud owner of America Realty in Appleton. He loved sports, especially his HTH golf leagues (hit them until you're happy!) - both in Wisconsin and Arizona, sometimes playing as many as three times a week. Wayne also loved boating, fishing, jet skiing, ATV trails, always with a "Hatten-Up" to finish up the day. He loved being the "supervisor" for many projects at his homes in Arizona and Crivitz.
Wayne is survived by his fiancée, Judy VerVoort; his sons: Greg (Lisa) and their children Brent and Ben; Scott (Amy) and their children, Brady (Chloe), Dawson and Ava; and Brad (Kim) and their children, Mason, Payton, Reece, Ella, Calli and Kate; their mother, Kris Manteuffel; her daughter, Beth (fiance Mike Halbach) Fahrenkrug and her daughter Daydrie; and Judy's daughter, Sheila (Eric) Holmstrom and their children Luke and Lexi; son-in-law, Jeff (Mar) VerVoort and their children Megan (Talon) Heinemeyer and Nick VerVoort. He is further survived by his siblings: Wade (Cindy) Manteuffel and Darice Techlin; Judy's siblings: Joyce (Bill) Nagan, JoAnn Van Handel, Kathy (Greg) Bluma, and Steve (Pam) Van Handel; numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends, both in Wisconsin and Arizona.
In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his brother, Wally; brother-in-law, Tom Techlin; and Judy's daughter, Beverly VerVoort.
The family will host a memorial gathering at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main St. Little Chute) on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Wayne and Judy have been blessed by so many friends …. You know who you are. Thank you for all of your love and support.
Wayne's family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Ironwood Cancer Research Center and MD Anderson in Arizona and the St. Elizabeth Cancer Center, Ascension at Home Hospice and Aspire Senior Living. From the front desk to the treatment rooms - we thank you!
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019