Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
APPLETON ALLIANCE CHURCH,
, 2693 W Grand Chute Blvd
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
APPLETON ALLIANCE CHURCH,
2693 W Grand Chute Blvd
Wayne J. Fischer


1962 - 2019
Wayne J. Fischer Obituary
Wayne J. Fischer

Clintonville - Wayne John Fischer, 57, died July 10, 2019 at Theda Clark Regional Medical Center, Neenah. He was born in Seymour, on March 1, 1962, son of the late Donald and Mildred (Goffard) Fischer.

Wayne was a member of Appleton Alliance Church. He was hard-working and creative with an entrepreneurial spirit. Wayne was a talented welder and the proud business owner of Fischer Handy Services, LLC for over 15 years, performing plumbing, carpentry and home-improvements for numerous satisfied clients all over the Fox Valley. He quickly turned customers into friends, often going above and beyond to produce exceptional workmanship. Wayne's generosity had no limits. He often helped friends and family, volunteered his services for clients who were in need, and donated his time and talents to his church and community.

Wayne and his three sons shared joy in woodworking projects, visiting "the farm," camping, ATV & snowmobiling, festivals, river-tubing, lighting off fireworks, and playing family games. Wayne enjoyed the country, his cats, gardening, tractor restoration, listening to music, and just spending time with the people he loved.

Wayne is survived by his three sons: Jacob, David and Simon; and their mother, Donia Fischer; 12 siblings: Kathy Schrader, Bill Fischer, Gail (John) Wedig, Jerry (Sherry) Fischer, Jeff (Connie) Fischer, Lyle (Eileen) Fischer, Randy Fischer, Kevin Fischer, Alice Fischer, Greg Fischer, Allen Fischer (Gabriela) and Donna (Jasan) Schuld; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial service for Wayne will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday July 20, 2019 at APPLETON ALLIANCE CHURCH, 2693 W Grand Chute Blvd, with Rev. Mark Tegtmeier officiating. Visitation will be held at the church Saturday morning beginning at 10:00 until the 11:00 AM service.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 12 to July 14, 2019
