Wayne K. Delzer
1958 - 2020
Wayne K. Delzer

Royalton - Wayne Keith Delzer, age 61, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at his residence. Wayne was born on November 14, 1958, to Ervin and Waldene (Rezzlle) Delzer in New London. Wayne attended Hortonville High School and graduated in 1976. He was united in marriage to Margaret Ebben in July 1988. They later divorced. He worked at Hillshire Farms for 44 years. Wayne enjoyed fishing, spending time with his grandchildren, going up north, socializing around the campfire, picking apples, cutting wood, and attending Packer Games.

Wayne is survived by his mother, Waldene; his former wife and friend, Peggy Ebben; his children, Thomas, Jonathan (Allegra) and Christopher Delzer; his step-children, Allison Van Oudenhoven and Michael (Leonna) Van Oudenhoven; his grandchildren, Liam and Tatum Delzer, Kaylee and Ava Van Oudenhoven and his siblings, Marvin (Linda) Delzer, Donald Delzer, Jeanette (Lee) Haasse, Phyllis McGinniss, Robert "Bob" (Pam) Delzer, Linda Delzer and Doris (Andy) Olk. He is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Wayne was preceded in death by his father, Ervin.

The funeral service for Wayne will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London. Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Mosquito Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
SEP
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
920-982-3232
