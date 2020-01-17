Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bethel Lutheran Church
1350 Bond St
Green Bay, WI
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
9:30 AM
Bethel Lutheran Church
1350 Bond St
Green Bay, WI
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Bethel Lutheran Church
1350 Bond St
Green Bay, WI
Resources
Wayne Knoll


1934 - 2020
Wayne Knoll Obituary
Wayne Knoll

De Pere - Wayne K. Knoll, 85, of De Pere, departed this life peacefully at Unity Hospice (Meng Residence) on 1/16/2020. Wayne was born 1/22/1934 in Omro, WI to the late Jess & Mary (Bitter) Knoll. He married Nadine Layden (Menges) on 9/27/1980 and taught English at Shiocton High School before becoming a guidance counselor at Franklin Jr. High/Middle School in Green Bay.

He is survived by his wife, Nadine, children: Cheryl (Randy) Moss, Lisa DeBeck and John Layden, grandchildren: Brian & David Moss, Kathryn (Ben) Jerdee, Elisabeth (Jared) Portz, John Reed Layden and Garrett & Ryan Menges. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Gregory, his brother, Keith and his nephew, Mark Ickstadt.

Visitation will be at Bethel Lutheran Church, 1350 Bond St in Green Bay from 5-7 pm on Wed, 1/22/2020 and Thurs 9:30 am followed by a memorial service at 11 am. For more obituary information, please see Newcomer Funeral Home's website at www.NewcomerGreenBay.com

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
