Wayne M. Olson

Appleton, formerly of Iola - Wayne Milo Olson, age 69, of Appleton, WI, died the 8th, November, 2020. Wayne was born on August 8th, 1951, son of the late Evelyn (Twetan-Olson-Danielson) and Milo Olson in Iola WI.

Wayne graduated from Iola Scandinavia High School. He was known among family and peers for being kind, honest and of good intention. He obtained a bachelor's degree in general science from UW Steven's Point. He attended Fox Valley Technical Collage Appleton for accounting. He pursued religious instruction at Calvary Chapel Bible School.

Wayne held an early interest in broadcasting and acquired his HAM radio license. His ham radio hobby led him to another Wisconsinite who became a friend and spiritual mentor. Wayne enjoyed carpentry; he built clocks and fashioned bird houses. He enjoyed fishing for blue gills and was an avid bicyclist. Wayne loved gardening and grew his own concord grape orchard and made his own grape juice. He often shared his produce and juice with family and friends. Wayne enjoyed coin and rock collecting as well as collecting keepsakes from his family trips in the United States and in Norway.

Wayne grew up as a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Iola, and became familiar with many congregations and denominations in which he developed close friendships. Regardless of religious background Wayne found joy with those whom he considered true Christians. More recently he attended Fox Valley Christian Fellowship and Hebrew Roots. His most inspirational ministry was found online with Paul Washer who touched his heart to become reborn again in Christ.

Survivors include: Two brothers: Dr. Carter L. (Rita) Olson, Gordon T. (Ann Ruth) Olson. Two nieces: Ann M. (Michael) Blanck, September (Anthony) Menzia. Five; nephews: Eric (Maria Theresa) Olson, Carl (Tiffany) Olson, Alex (Sarah) Olson, David (Megan) Olson, John (Silvia) Olson. He was preceded in death by nephew Benjamin Olson.

A Private Family Service was held at the Voie Funeral Home in Iola. Interment was in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Iola.




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 15 to Nov. 21, 2020.
