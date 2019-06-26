|
|
Wayne M. Robinson
Little Chute - Wayne Mark Robinson, 81, of Little Chute, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. He was born on March 3, 1938 to the late Ralph and Dorothy (Hawley) Robinson.
Wayne enjoyed spending time with his family and attending family events. He also enjoyed taking daily walks and spending time with his dog, Oliver.
Wayne is survived by a daughter; Debora (Jeffrey) Piper, son; Scott (Sandy) Robinson, two grandchildren; Aaron and Carley Piper, one great-grandchild; Kace Piper, two sisters; Susan (Les) Markusen, Dawn Sengstock.
Wayne is preceded in death by his parents; Ralph and Dorothy; special friend of many years, Marlene Allen; and brother Clarence Robinson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 222 E. Fremont St. Appleton., with Father Jon Thorsen officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM. Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park at 2:00 PM with full military honors.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 26, 2019