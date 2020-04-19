|
Wayne "Ted" Nielson
Madison/Neenah - Wayne "Ted" Nielson, age 91, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, April 12 at Oakwood Village Prairie Ridge in Madison. He was born November 4, 1928 in Bear Creek, WI, son of the late Oliver and Erna (Schindel) Nielson.
Ted graduated from Clintonville High School in 1945 and he continued to work on the family dairy farm after graduation. Ted married Alma (Berg) Nielson on June 12, 1954 in Elcho, WI. They were happily married for 60 years. Several years after getting married, Ted and Alma decided to move to Neenah to begin their family life and to make it their home. Ted became an architect at Prestige Builders where he worked for about 10 years. When the housing market suffered, he got his real estate license and began work at Twin City Savings, which later became Fox Cities Bank, as a loan officer. He retired in 1993. Ted was a doting father to Kristine and had a dry, witty sense of humor that everyone who knew him enjoyed. He was known as a friendly and thoughtful guy who loved spending time with family and friends whenever possible.
Ted was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Neenah where he was active on the finance committee for many years. He also was a member of the Neenah Club. After their retirement, Ted and Alma enjoyed spending the winter months in Clearwater Beach, FL for almost 20 years. He was a sports fan and in particular a longtime Packer fan, becoming an owner and season ticket holder. The love of his farm life never left him and he always liked having projects to work on, building things or helping others with something they needed. Ted's hobbies included hunting/fishing, snowmobiling, following the stock market, gardening and lover of the outdoors. He and Alma started a tree farm from seedlings in Clintonville. The pine trees became known as the "Treeland" and it was a favorite spot for the family to snowmobile and spend time together. Ted loved being Grandpa to Katie and enjoyed their weekly visits so he could keep track of all of her evolving interests. Door County was a traditional visit for Ted and Alma on their anniversary and became another favorite place for the whole family to spend time together. Ted, Kris and Katie continued that annual trip every summer in recent years.
Survivors include his daughter, Kris Nielson; a granddaughter, Katie Nielson; a brother, Owen Nielson; and two sisters-in-law, Lenore Strommen and Emilie Scheerenberger.
Ted was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Alma Nielson; by his three brothers-in-law: Rollie Strommen, Dick Scheerenberger, Clarence Berg; a sister-in-law, Elaine Nielson; and two nephews: Keith Nielson, Gary Nielson.
Ted's family would like to thank the staff at the Seasons assisted living unit at Oakwood Village Prairie Ridge in Madison where Ted resided for the past 5 years, after Alma's passing. He enjoyed the last years of his life in their care. Kris and Katie were always thankful Ted decided to move closer to them and they were happy he made so many connections with the residents at Oakwood and the caring staff who worked there over the years.
Due to the state mandated restrictions a memorial service for Ted will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Ted's name. To sign the guest book, please visit westgorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 19, 2020