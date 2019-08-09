|
Wayne O. Nunenkamp
Appleton, Wisconsin - Wayne O. Nunenkamp passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 at the young age of 96. He was born July 22, 1923 in Deshler, Nebraska to the late Ernest and Ruth Nunnenkamp. Wayne was united in marriage to Georgine King on Christmas Eve, 1943.
He loved family gatherings, fishing and hunting at Crivitz, golfing and watching sports, especially the Packers. He had many interesting jobs, including the General Manager of Gibson Chevrolet for over 25 years.
Wayne proudly served during WWII in the Army Air Corps as a navigator/pilot and was a member of the American Legion Post No. 38.
Wayne is survived by his son and caretaker, David Nunenkamp; his daughter, Merrie (Ed) Fayfer; his grandchildren, Lisa King, Lorie Tremble, Jonathan(Stacy Backes) Menozzi, Ken (Beth) Menozzi, Breanna (Jeremy) Baumgartner, Matthew Fayfer, Tara (Paul) Sager and Andrew (Tiffany) Nunenkamp; many great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Dave (Toni Ciske) Menozzi, daughter-in-law, Carol Nunenkamp; siblings, Stan (Nadine) Nunnenkamp and Donna (Chuck) Reimer, siblings-in-law, Delmar Spoering, Cecille and Jeanette; also many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Georgine; children, Wayne A. Nunenkamp and Janice Menozzi; siblings, Mardelle Spoering, Allen, and Gary; and special friend, Sylvia Techlin.
A memorial gathering for Wayne will be held from 9-11 AM on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Wichmann Funeral Home, Tri-County Chapel, 1592 Oneida St., Menasha, WI 54952. Military Honors will be rendered by the U.S. Air Force at 10:45 AM.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital, Heartland Hospice and Manor Care for their loving care and support.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Wayne's name be made to: Advocap Nutrition Program (Meals on Wheels), 181 E. North Water St., Suite 210, Neenah, WI 54956.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019