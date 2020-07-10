Wayne Pingel
Appleton - Wayne L. Pingel age 82 of Appleton, passed away unexpectedly on July 3, 2020. He was born April 30, 1938 to the late Wallace and Eva (Knutson) Pingel on their farm in the Town of Clayton.
Wayne graduated from Neenah High School in 1956 and then began a long and storied career in the electrical contracting and construction industry. He was very proud of his contributions to the many countless construction projects in the Fox Valley, the State and across the USA, during his decades of service as an estimator and VP at Stephenson Electric and as a Project Manager for Boldt Construction Co. He revered the lifelong bonds that were established with his many electrical and construction colleagues.
Wayne was a former member of the Neenah Optimist Club and also served on the Neenah Police and Fire Commission. He was a faithful member of St. Thomas More Parish in Appleton
Wayne and his wife Carol raised a family of three in the city of Neenah. He was prideful of their accomplishments and careers but also very grateful that the Good Lord blessed all three with their lifelong spouses and the four granddaughters, two grandsons and one great-granddaughter that were bestowed upon him. He traveled near and far to attend his grandkids events. His family…was the center of his universe.
He was a passionate Green Bay Packer, Milwaukee Brewer and Wisconsin Badgers fan and always provided shrewd, knee-jerk, post-game analysis, especially after a tough loss. He enjoyed the game of golf but was always frustrated with his putting. He will forever be remembered by his traditional Christmas after-dinner "grasshopper"…made with his faithful ear-deafening Norelco blender and wearing his velvet (some years very tight) red pants.
Wayne is survived by his children: Michael (Robin) Pingel; Timothy (Debbie Mathison) Pingel; Sarah (Mark) O'Brien. His grandchildren include: Jenni (Kurt Ware) Pingel; Nickolas (Carolyn Briggs) Pingel; Tori (Kevin) Srock; Jake (Martha Kohl) Pingel; Courtney O'Brien; Kaitlyn (Arturo Leon) Mathison-Pingel. Great-grandchild: Kai Nevaeh Ware. Wayne is also survived by his sister-in-law, Etola (Lyle) Pingel and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Wayne is preceded in death by his wife Carol, sisters: Virginia (Emerson) Jury; Bernice (Earl) Bondow and brothers: John (Helen) Pingel; Lyle (Etola) Pingel; Russel Pingel…and his beloved dog Sammie.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Lewin Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Fremont from 9:30-11AM.
Private family services will be held and interment will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Fremont. For those who wish to view funeral service, it will be livestreamed on the Lewin Funeral Home Facebook page and will be recorded and placed on the funeral home website as well.
The family would like to thank his condo neighbors and his poker game and golf buddies.
In lieu of flowers a Memorial Fund has been establish in Wayne's name at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, as he was a lifelong donator: http://giftfunds.stjude.org/WaynePingel