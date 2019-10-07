|
Wayne R. Koehler
New London - Wayne R. Koehler, 58, of New London, went home to his Savior on Saturday, October 5, 2019, with family and friends by his side. He was born on July 17, 1961, in West Bend, WI to the late Leonard & Ida (Parnitzke) Koehler. He was baptized at St. John's Lutheran Church in West Bend, Wisconsin. His family moved to Shawano where Wayne attended primary school and was confirmed at St. James Lutheran Church. Wayne graduated from Shawano High School in 1980. He also attended Fennimore Technical Collage to complete his certification in meat cutting. On June 20, 2015, he was united in marriage to Scarlett (Besaw) Polley at the Wilson Gazebo in New London, surrounded by their family and friends. Wayne was a loving husband, father, papa, brother, uncle and friend. He lived his life by example and was always someone you could count on to be there no matter what. His faith, family and friends were his priority, and in that order. He was always good for his one-liners or singing on-demand to whatever random word you may have said. He also entertained friends and family with his un-reviewed voice texting. He worked for Accurate Appraisal company for almost 20 years - a job that he thoroughly loved. He was also employed at Hillshire in New London for almost 20 years prior to that. When he wasn't as work, you could find Wayne at the golf course; he never met another golfer he didn't like. He was even lucky enough to hit three hole-in-ones in his lifetime. Wayne was an avid sports fan of all things Wisconsin - Packers, Brewers, Bucks and the Badgers. He also pitched horse shoes, played numerous years of softball, and loved hunting and fishing too. He was also a great Sheepshead and poker player, which he played on a regular basis with his family and friends. He would routinely pick on a bare queen because, after all, "it's only chips." Wayne was a long-time member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London and loved listening to Gospel music.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Scarlett; sons, Marcus (Lauren) Koehler, Weston Koehler (special friend Kaylyn) and grand-son, Michael; step-son Zachariah Polley (special friend Jordan); step-daughter Madison Polley (special friend Matt); his sisters, Nancy Koehler, Shirley (Randy) Hacker, Diane Seehafer, Sharon (Rick) Nuske, and Terri (Tom) Watters; in-laws, Lee & Sue Besaw; brothers-in-law Andrew (Erin) Besaw, Nick (Crystal) Besaw; sister-in-law, Katie (Zack) Smith; grand-parents-in-law, Werner & Jeanine Koehler; his "adopted" mother, Jeanne Nuske; aunt, Isabelle Westerfeld; uncles, Kenny (Dorothy) Koehler, Harley (Alice) Koehler, and William Parnitzke. Wayne is further survived by many nieces, nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Ida; two brothers, Ronnie and Allen; and his brother-in-law, Bob Seehafer.
Visitation will be held at the Cline-Hanson Funeral Home (209 W. Cook St., New London) on Thursday, October 10, from 4-8pm and again on Friday at Emanuel Lutheran Church from 9-11am. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 11, at 11am, at Emanuel Lutheran Church (200 E. Quincy St., New London) with Pastor Marcus Schulz presiding. Friends may call at the church from 9am until the time of the service. Interment will be at the Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery in New London, WI.
As Wayne's family, we are grateful to God for giving us so many wonderful memories which we will treasure forever. We have been blessed by Wayne's amazing friends which were a constant source of support to him, Scarlett and the rest of the family. Thank you to the ThedaCare Hospice nurses who were a great support over the last several weeks. Wayne was the rock of the family and will be in the hearts and thoughts of everyone forever. Wayne had said many times that he "wasn't here for a long time, but here for a good time." As the song goes, "He left nothing behind."
