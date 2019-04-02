Services
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
Seymour, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
Seymour, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Reese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Reese


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wayne Reese Obituary
Wayne Reese

Town of Maine - Wayne Richard Reese, 72, Town of Maine, passed away Sunday evening, March 31, 2019, at ThedaCare Medical Center, Appleton of congestive heart failure. He was born in New London on December 1, 1946, son of the late Richard and Marcella (Duhm) Reese.

On July 1, 1972 he was united in marriage to Carol Barclay at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Seymour.

Wayne was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Seymour.

Wayne lived and farmed in the Town of Maine all of his life. Being a farmer was not just his job, but who he was and a way of life, a life that Wayne loved.

He enjoyed gardening and growing apples, sharing his bounty generously. Wayne was known to be a conversationalist and enjoyed talking on the phone.

More than anything else he loved his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; sons: Kevin (Jennifer) Reese, Seymour; Scott (Sharon) Reese, Darlington; Bruce Reese, Town of Maine; six grandchildren: Melany, Charlie, Elsie, Lindsey, Avery, and Hattie; brothers: Dennis (Carol Storma) Reese, Seymour; Donald (Jeanne) Reese, Shiocton; special aunt, Irene (Don) Huse. Further survived by in-laws, nieces, nephews, god children, other relatives, and many friends.

In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his in-laws, Lawrence and Beatrice Barclay.

Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue on at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Seymour, on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 9:30 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am with Pastor Natalie Kramer officiating. Burial will take place in Graceland Cemetery, Clintonville.

I lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Wayne's memory.

Online condolences may be expressed to Wayne's family at www.muehlboettcher.com

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now