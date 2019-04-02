|
Wayne Reese
Town of Maine - Wayne Richard Reese, 72, Town of Maine, passed away Sunday evening, March 31, 2019, at ThedaCare Medical Center, Appleton of congestive heart failure. He was born in New London on December 1, 1946, son of the late Richard and Marcella (Duhm) Reese.
On July 1, 1972 he was united in marriage to Carol Barclay at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Seymour.
Wayne was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Seymour.
Wayne lived and farmed in the Town of Maine all of his life. Being a farmer was not just his job, but who he was and a way of life, a life that Wayne loved.
He enjoyed gardening and growing apples, sharing his bounty generously. Wayne was known to be a conversationalist and enjoyed talking on the phone.
More than anything else he loved his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; sons: Kevin (Jennifer) Reese, Seymour; Scott (Sharon) Reese, Darlington; Bruce Reese, Town of Maine; six grandchildren: Melany, Charlie, Elsie, Lindsey, Avery, and Hattie; brothers: Dennis (Carol Storma) Reese, Seymour; Donald (Jeanne) Reese, Shiocton; special aunt, Irene (Don) Huse. Further survived by in-laws, nieces, nephews, god children, other relatives, and many friends.
In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his in-laws, Lawrence and Beatrice Barclay.
Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue on at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Seymour, on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 9:30 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am with Pastor Natalie Kramer officiating. Burial will take place in Graceland Cemetery, Clintonville.
I lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Wayne's memory.
Online condolences may be expressed to Wayne's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 2, 2019