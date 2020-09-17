Wayne Roger Rindt



Wayne Roger Rindt finished his 77 years of earthly work on September 14, 2020. He was blessed to be able to do everything he wanted until the last two weeks when COVID-19 gave him the fight of his life.



Wayne was born on October 26, 1942 to Ervin and Jeanette Rindt and grew up on the family farm on the corner of Rindt Road and Stoney Hill Road in the Town of Larrabee. He attended the single-room Morning Star Elementary School and graduated from Clintonville High School.



Wayne met his life-partner, Peggy Radtke, at a dancehall and they married on July 23, 1966. They were blessed with their daughter Kelli, and Wayne enjoyed and participated in Kelli's activities and achievements.



For 44 years, Wayne truly helped make sure areas from Bear Creek to Clintonville to Gresham were connected while working as a lineman, installer, repairman, and operations manager for Urban (Frontier) Telephone Company.



He took over the Embarrass Carding Mill from his mother- and father-in-law, Lucille and Gordon Radtke, and enjoyed providing custom quilts for several years.



Taking it easy wasn't really Wayne's thing. He spent thousands of hours actively involved as an usher, council member, and countless other roles at the church he was baptized and confirmed, Christus Lutheran Church. He especially loved the Christmas season, planning for the church trees and decorations, and warming the home with plenty of Christmas cheer.



Wayne lived all his life within a three-mile distance between his boyhood farm and residences in Clintonville. He loved spending time tending the wooded acres passed down from his grandparents. In recent years, he especially loved sharing those experiences with his right-hand-man, great-nephew Jacob.



People were the essence of Wayne's life. On any given day, you could often find him out and about between Marion and Embarrass, socializing and keeping up with the on goings in between. He enjoyed dining out and never said "no" to an invite from friends, and if you were also out and happened to find yourself in the same room as he, you'd know it when he cornered you to say 'Hi' and to find out what's new.



Wayne was a Packers fan, stockholder, and enjoyed attending games at Lambeau Field with Kelli and Jeff, as well as enjoying Packer parties in the homes of their friends. But he was also known to say that it was time 'go out to the woods', sometimes even by the end of the first quarter.



Most important of all to Wayne are his family, and ensuring family bonds and heritage would endure. He was deliberate to bring family together through reunions (and 'raking the woods')and he created and diligently maintained four volumes of family history and photos to pass on.



Wayne will be deeply missed by his dear wife Peggy, and daughter Kelli (Jeff Asman). He adored his sister Darhl Viergutz and will be reunited with her husband Warren. He was also blessed to have his sister- and brother-in-law Sue and Don Haws, and the nieces, nephews and families of Dave and Connie Viergutz, Deb and Erich Hintz, Vicki and Jody Goss, Wendy and Lance Haddock, and Jodi and Jeff Sincoular. He is also reunited in Heaven with his parents, and parents-in-law.



Finally, we know that we are not nearly the only ones in which Wayne's vacancy from our lives will be immense. One way or another, friends, and all touched by Wayne, are asked to join in celebration of Wayne and the gifts he gave us. Friends are welcome to safely (facemasks and distancing required) pay respects as comfortable, at Wayne's funeral service on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11 AM at the Christus Lutheran Church in Clintonville with Rev. Brian Crocker officiating. A brief outdoor gathering adjacent to the church will follow the service. The final procession will leave the church at 12:30 PM and pass by the woods he so adored, before heading to Graceland Cemetery in Clintonville for burial. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established by Wayne's family.



Husband, Father, Brother, Friend, and Uncle Wayne, we will miss your laughter from across the room, hearing your grumble when doing tough puzzles, your excitement to play games with your family, your lessons on how to pile brush, and jibing you about the white squirrel.



A special thanks to the Appleton Medical Center 8th floor staff who allowed us to be by Wayne's side as he peacefully went into God's arms.









