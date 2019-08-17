|
Wayne Toltzman
New London - Wayne M. Toltzman, age 91, of New London, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 surrounded by his family at Kindred Hearts in Greenville. He was born on August 7, 1928 to the late Marie Christian and Hugo Toltzman. He married Clarice Plowman on April 18, 1950 and they celebrated 68 years of marriage before her passing on November 24, 2018.
Wayne was a lifelong resident of New London and loved his community dearly. He served on the Utility Commission from 1977-1998; as an alderman from 1983-1984, and again from 1988-1998; and was the Mayor of New London from 1984-1986 and again from 1998-2008. Wayne and Clarice remained active volunteers in New London their entire lives, both giving countless hours of service to their community and church. Wayne gave 37 years of service to the Boy Scouts of America, mentoring and teaching hundreds of boys life skills, including how to fish and camp.
Wayne started working at the age of 7 when he tended a garden the size of a city block and pulled a large wagon through neighborhoods selling fresh produce. At age 10, he shoveled coal in home basements, and as a teen worked at a New London Bowling Alley setting pins. Having to support his family financially, he had to put his education on hold, and worked at the Plywood factory for several years. He then took a chance as one of the original employees of Curwood, which eventually became Bemis, from which he later retired. In his 50's, he finally was able to earn his high school diploma.
Wayne was also an avid hunter and fisherman his entire life.
Wayne is survived by his daughter, Christine (William) Knapp; grandchildren: David (Irene) Murphy; Jennifer (Brooklyn) Murphy; Jesse (Sharon) Murphy; Kevin (Erin) Murphy; Kathryn Murphy; Taylor (Elizabeth) Porter; Nicholas Toltzman; and Ashley (Ryan) Wilken; twelve great-grandchildren: Skyler and Cillian Murphy; Kayla, Amari and Shaelin Murphy; Deja and Jasmyn Murphy; Jonathan, Mimi, and Justin Gonzalez; Onyx and Shawn Wilken. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law, George Plowman and Richard Murphy, sisters-in-law, Donna Krake and Patricia Murphy; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and two sons, Steven and Shawn.
A Funeral Mass for Wayne will be held at 11a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in New London with Fr. John Kleinschmidt officiating. Visitation will be held at the Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London on Thursday, August 22 from 4-6p.m. and also at the church on Friday from 10a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Kindred Hearts in Greenville and the Heartland Hospice team for their excellent care of Wayne.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019