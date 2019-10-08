Services
Jansen-Fargo Funeral Home
204 E Kimberly Ave
Kimberly, WI 54136
(920) 788-6202
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Jansen-Fargo Funeral Home
204 E Kimberly Ave
Kimberly, WI 54136
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Jansen-Fargo Funeral Home
204 E Kimberly Ave
Kimberly, WI 54136
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendell Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendell Anderson


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wendell Anderson Obituary
Wendell Anderson

Appleton - Wendell W. Anderson, 77, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. Wendell was born on June 23, 1942 to Everette and Georgia (Reed) Anderson, in Trenton Michigan. He was a veteran having served in the US Navy. On November 15, 2002 he was united in marriage to Jane Regeth in Milwaukee. He retired from Time Warner Cable company after 17 years in 2008. Wendell enjoyed bow hunting, woodworking watching NASCAR and Formula 1 racing. He enjoyed traveling to Disney World and taking cruises. Wendell was proud of his son Bob and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, especially watching their sporting events.

Wendell is survived by his wife Jane, his son Robert (Julie) Anderson, his daughter Elizabeth Tamburro, grandchildren; Anthony Russo, Julian Tamburro, Aidan Anderson, and Sienna Anderson, sister Edith Halverson, niece Karen (Scott) Shelton, other relatives and friends.

Wendell was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ed Anderson and sister Dorothy Brothers.

The memorial service for Wendell will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the JANSEN FARGO FUNERAL HOME. A time of visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Theda Care Regional Medical Center Appleton.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wendell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jansen-Fargo Funeral Home
Download Now
postcrescent