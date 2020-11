Or Copy this URL to Share

Wendy Ann Wheeler Cundy



1969 - 2020



Born in California and survived seven years with kidney dialysis treatment in Appleton, Wisconsin. Wendy is survived by her parents, Clifford and Grace Wheeler, brother Timothy Wheeler, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



Wendy attended Cross Point Church and enjoyed traveling, reading, movies, cross stitch, fabric painting and crocheting.









