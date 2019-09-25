|
Wendy Callies
Neenah - Wendy Callies, age 60, passed away Friday morning, September 20, 2019. She was born to Gustav Sr. and Mardell (nee Bitter) Callies on September 7, 1959.
She is survived by her partner, Patricia Krueger; brothers, Ralph (LaVerne) Callies, David (Diane) Callies, Tim (Colleen) Callies, and Gustov Jr. (Hope) Callies; sisters, Sally (Larry) Zuppon, Fay (Jim) Claas, Chris Martin, Caroline (Craig) Haler; step-daughters, Linda Krueger, and Robin Krueger; 4 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Wendy will be remembered for her kind heart; everyone she knew loved her. She had a great sense of humor and always told it like it was.
A celebration of life will be held October 19, with a place and time to follow.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 25, 2019