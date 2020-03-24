|
Wendy M. Coonen
Kaukauna - Wendy M. Coonen, age 46, died on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Appleton, after a long and courageous battle.
Wendy was born October 28, 1973 in Appleton, Wisconsin, and is the daughter of the late Michael and Ellen (O'Connor) Coonen. Wendy graduated from Kaukauna High School and earned her bachelor's degree from Cardinal Stritch University. Wendy served the Healthcare Industry for 25 years, where she worked first as a CNA, and later as a Human Resources Manager. Wendy was a private person, so if you were a friend of hers, she counted you as a friend for life! Wendy had no children, but she played the role of "Aunt Wendy" to many, and she loved all those kids like they were her own. She had a fierce love for her family and friends. In addition to her loving heart, Wendy had an incomparable sharp wit and sense of humor, that brought a mix of levity and sarcasm to any conversation…this will be dearly missed.
Wendy is survived by her Mother, Ellen Coonen of Kaukauna, WI, two brothers: Timothy (Rachel) Coonen of Pflugerville, TX and Jonathan Coonen (Julia Tiede, and her daughter) of River Falls, WI, as well as four nieces, Amrynn Coonen, Harlow Coonen, Henley Coonen and Aya Albert. She is further survived by her lifelong best friend, Rachel (Jeff) Callies of Port Washington, WI and their two daughters Ellie and Sophie. In addition to her immediate family, she is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Wendy was preceded in death by her Father, Mike, Grandparents Jerome and Mary (Beach) Coonen and Clifford and Ann (Powers) O'Connor, as well as several aunts, uncles and a cousin.
Due to the current pandemic situation, there will not be a funeral at this time. Wendy would tell us all that it just isn't safe. In lieu of a funeral, there will be a gathering for all who knew and loved her, to come together and celebrate her life (details to be determined and shared at a future date). Designation of gifts for a memorial fund will be chosen by the family at a later date.
The family would like to thank all the doctors and nursing staff that cared for her, especially Dr. Conkright and his amazing team at ThedaCare Hematology Oncology. We also thank the caring people at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Appleton, especially the 7th floor staff, Palliative and Hospice Care Teams.
Dearest Wendy, a mother could not ask for a more loving, caring daughter than you. You truly were the heart of our family and will be missed forever. You have taught your brothers how important family is and they will carry on as you have shown them through your examples. Your beloved nieces will miss you forever, but you gave them so many wonderful memories to cherish by the selfless way you fought through these last seven years to give them more time with you. You truly will always be the "Greatest Aunt Ever!"
It is a long journey from the Earth to the stars…Wendy, your fight is over, but to us it meant the world!
We love you forever!
Mom, Tim, Jonathan, Rachel, Julia, Amrynn, Harlow, Henley and Aya
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020