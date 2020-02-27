|
|
Wesley C. "Wes" Young
Appleton - Wesley "Wes" Young, age 97, passed away at The Heritage on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 after an extended illness. Wes was born on the first day of March 1922 to Bennie and Elsie Young. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force in November of 1942 and served two and a half years in the European Theater of operation where he attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was honorably discharged in 1945.
Wes was a truck driver for 35 years and he also did construction work. He married Grace M. Plamann on June 17, 1950, when he also became a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church. Wes enjoyed 49 years of marriage before Grace passed away on November 19, 1999.
He is survived by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The Christian Funeral Service for Wes will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, N2740 N. French Road, Appleton with Pastor Bill Monday officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in Community Lutheran Cemetery. For the full obituary, please visit: www.verkuilenfh.com.
Thank you to everyone at The Heritage who helped Wes the last few years.
Heaven is My Home
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020