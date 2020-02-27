Services
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
N3972 Columbia Ave
Freedom, WI 54131
(920) 788-3321
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church
N2740 N. French Road
Appleton, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:30 PM
St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church
N2740 N. French Road
Appleton, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wesley Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wesley C. "Wes" Young


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wesley C. "Wes" Young Obituary
Wesley C. "Wes" Young

Appleton - Wesley "Wes" Young, age 97, passed away at The Heritage on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 after an extended illness. Wes was born on the first day of March 1922 to Bennie and Elsie Young. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force in November of 1942 and served two and a half years in the European Theater of operation where he attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was honorably discharged in 1945.

Wes was a truck driver for 35 years and he also did construction work. He married Grace M. Plamann on June 17, 1950, when he also became a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church. Wes enjoyed 49 years of marriage before Grace passed away on November 19, 1999.

He is survived by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The Christian Funeral Service for Wes will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, N2740 N. French Road, Appleton with Pastor Bill Monday officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in Community Lutheran Cemetery. For the full obituary, please visit: www.verkuilenfh.com.

Thank you to everyone at The Heritage who helped Wes the last few years.

Heaven is My Home

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wesley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent