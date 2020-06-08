Wesley D. KrauseShiocton - Wesley David Krause, age 84 of Shiocton, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at ThedaCare in Neenah. Wesley was born on November 13, 1935 to the late Earl and Louise (Korth) Krause in Shawano. He served his country in the 11th Airborne Division of the US Army from 1953-1956. Wesley was united in marriage to Barbara Woods on December 16, 1967 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Appleton. He worked as an electrician and business manager under IBEW Local 577, retiring in 1998. Wesley enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling and watching the Yankees. He was a gunsmith and also a "living room coach" for the Minnesota Vikings.Wesley is survived by his children, Nona (Michael) Jozwiak, Karrie (Harry) Torbeck and Scott (Kristy) Krause; grandchildren, Amy (significant other Nick Wisnefske) Jozwiak, Adam (Shae) Jozwiak, Tara (Kenn) Ruppel, Tyler (Ashly) Torbeck, Treavor (significant other Alicia Cribbs) Torbeck and Caitlyn Krause; great-grandchildren, Ticeon, Nolan, Brystal, Bryson, Brynleigh, Ethan and Kassidy and siblings, Llew (Judy) Krause, Lois Weber, Curt (Maxine) Krause, Dennis Krause, William (Patricia) Krause, Roy Krause, Connie (Robert) Aubrey and Dale (Don) Helser. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Wesley was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barbara in 1989; infant brother, Roger and brother-in-law, Mark Weber.The funeral service for Wesley will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Cemetery in Appleton, where full military honors will be held.The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Joseph Residence for the kind and compassionate care they provided Wes during his stay there. Also they want to thank family and friends that helped and cared for Wes through the years.In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.