Wesley D. Krause
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wesley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wesley D. Krause

Shiocton - Wesley David Krause, age 84 of Shiocton, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at ThedaCare in Neenah. Wesley was born on November 13, 1935 to the late Earl and Louise (Korth) Krause in Shawano. He served his country in the 11th Airborne Division of the US Army from 1953-1956. Wesley was united in marriage to Barbara Woods on December 16, 1967 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Appleton. He worked as an electrician and business manager under IBEW Local 577, retiring in 1998. Wesley enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling and watching the Yankees. He was a gunsmith and also a "living room coach" for the Minnesota Vikings.

Wesley is survived by his children, Nona (Michael) Jozwiak, Karrie (Harry) Torbeck and Scott (Kristy) Krause; grandchildren, Amy (significant other Nick Wisnefske) Jozwiak, Adam (Shae) Jozwiak, Tara (Kenn) Ruppel, Tyler (Ashly) Torbeck, Treavor (significant other Alicia Cribbs) Torbeck and Caitlyn Krause; great-grandchildren, Ticeon, Nolan, Brystal, Bryson, Brynleigh, Ethan and Kassidy and siblings, Llew (Judy) Krause, Lois Weber, Curt (Maxine) Krause, Dennis Krause, William (Patricia) Krause, Roy Krause, Connie (Robert) Aubrey and Dale (Don) Helser. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Wesley was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barbara in 1989; infant brother, Roger and brother-in-law, Mark Weber.

The funeral service for Wesley will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Cemetery in Appleton, where full military honors will be held.

The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Joseph Residence for the kind and compassionate care they provided Wes during his stay there. Also they want to thank family and friends that helped and cared for Wes through the years.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
920-982-3232
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved