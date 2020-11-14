Wesley WinterfeldtHortonville - Wesley Wayne Winterfeldt, age 61 passed away unexpectedly on November 11, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, due to heart complications, surrounded by his loving family. Wesley was born on March 16, 1959, to the late Russel and Idella (McNeely) Winterfeldt. Wes graduated from Shiocton High School, class of 1977. Wes spent many years working alongside his Father and Brother at the family business, Wisconsin Feedmill Builders. He was united in marriage to Wanda Bunkleman on August 18, 1984 in Greenville. Wes was fortunate to be able to explore the world while working for Kimberly-Clark for the past 36 years. Through his adventures he made many lifelong friends and touched the hearts of many as a traveling disciple of God. Wes's most prized possession was his family. He and his beloved wife, Wanda devoted their time to passing down traditions and creating cherished memories. He found great joy in his grandchildren who called him, "Ompa". Whether at the cottage on Legend Lake or on a lazy, Sunday afternoon, Wes was happiest when surrounded by family, friends, and loved ones. Wes was a selfless man who showed great care and generosity to everyone who was fortunate to cross his path. Wes's example and leadership did not end with his children. His giving heart, warm smile, and distinct and infectious laugh drew people to him, making him a role model and father figure to many. While Wes had several redeeming qualities, if you ever went out with him, it was quite possible you got in a little bit of trouble, but you were guaranteed a good time. While his once busy hands are now still, Wes could often be found tinkering around in the shed or tending to one of his many household projects; he never found something he couldn't fix. Wes was a man of unwavering faith. He was a dedicated and faithful member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He took every opportunity to share his love of God with others. Although his life on earth was cut short his spirit will live on through his cherished family and friends.Wes is survived by his wife, Wanda; his children, Erika Winterfeldt and her children, Quintin and Josiah, Jayson (Brittney) Winterfeldt and their children Ryker, Reyce, Lydiana, Annistyn, and Wessyn, Tyler (Jennifer) Winterfeldt and their children, Jackson, Sienna and twins on the way, Shane Winterfeldt, Ashley (Tyler) Szymanski and their child Cora and one on the way, and Kailey Winterfeldt; his brother Harry Sr. (Donna) Winterfeldt and their children; father and mother-in-law, Ron and Carol Bunkleman. His in-laws, Terry (Missy) Bunkleman and their children and Donna (Kelly) Geurts and their children.Wesley was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Alanna.The Mass of Christian Burial for Wes will be held at 11:00 a.m. On Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Greenville with Father Michael Warden officiating. Visitation will take place at the church On Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.Due to COVID-19, there will be a live stream option available for those not comfortable participating in person.