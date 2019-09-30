|
Wilbert "Bill" Edwards
Wautoma - March 18, 1923 - Sept. 26, 2019
Age 96 started his life's journey in Little Chute, WI. His family Henry and Betty Edwards and his four brothers moved a lot where his dad could find work. Bill's fondest memories growing up working on his grandmother's farm in Waushara County. Bill graduated from Menasha High School in 1942. He joined the Navy to serve his country in World War II. He was assigned to a special unit called SACO (top secret) and spent his time in China. After the war, he met and married June Feagles and started working for the city of Menasha. He would become the city treasurer for 38 years, retiring in 1985. In 1986 Bill and June moved to their cottage on Fish Lake in Waushara County. They made lots of improvements and Bill could brag about all the large northerns and largemouth bass he would catch. Bill's wife, June passed away in 2011, he continued to live there surrounded by his wonderful neighbors that looked after him. Eventually he had to move in with his daughter Carole's family where he became a big Brewer fan. He loved to watch them on TV along with the old westerns.
Bill is survived by his son; William Scott (Nancy) Edwards of Menasha, WI, daughter; Carole (Tom) Taylor of Wautoma, WI, grandchildren; Michelle and Chad Edwards of Menasha, WI, Adria Taylor of Wautoma, WI, great-grandchildren; Isaiha and Aliviya of Menasha, WI, sister-in-law; Nancy Edwards of Appleton, WI. Bill is preceded in death by his wife; June, parents; Henry and Betty Edwards, brothers; Hank (Mary) Edwards, Bob (Marce) Edwards, Al Edwards, infant brother; Elder, infant daughter; Susan Lynn
Private graveside services will be held at a later date. Holly Funeral Home of Wild Rose is assisting the family with arrangements.
Bill's family wishes to thank, Allison, Cami, Kim Sue, "Captain Terry" and Doc along with the staff of Marquardt Hospice. You became our extended family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 30, 2019